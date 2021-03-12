The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.25.

The Lovesac stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.50. 3,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,503. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.15, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 10,877 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $490,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $296,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 654,119 shares of company stock valued at $34,169,137. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,253,000 after acquiring an additional 27,705 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $6,669,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

