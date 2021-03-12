The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives $47.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.43.
LOVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.
Shares of LOVE traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. 1,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,733. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $875.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.85, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.
In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $167,166.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 6,816 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $283,886.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,197 shares of company stock valued at $42,009,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,669,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 198,551 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,839,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
