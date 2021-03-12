The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives $47.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.43.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of LOVE traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. 1,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,733. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $875.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.85, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $167,166.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 6,816 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $283,886.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,197 shares of company stock valued at $42,009,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,669,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 198,551 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,839,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

