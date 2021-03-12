The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.50

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 9039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BATRK)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.