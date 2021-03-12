The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded The Joint from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Maxim Group raised their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $43.99 on Monday. The Joint has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $622.02 million, a PE ratio of 162.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities research analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Joint by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Joint by 399.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in The Joint in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Joint in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

