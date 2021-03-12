The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $4.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.21. 40,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,221. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.49 and a 200 day moving average of $153.90. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.