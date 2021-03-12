The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€41.80” Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €41.80 ($49.18) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €50.50 ($59.41) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.83 ($52.74).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.