The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $74.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.33.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $28,773.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 417 shares in the company, valued at $28,773. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $4,694,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,469,964 shares of company stock worth $134,222,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.