The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 819.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

NYSE:GS opened at $330.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.57. The company has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $340.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

