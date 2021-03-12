The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Given New $29.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential downside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Gap news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $89,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,711. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,629 shares of company stock valued at $680,747 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 26.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 53.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 182.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

