The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Gap were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Gap by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Gap by 182.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in The Gap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

In other news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $89,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,629 shares of company stock valued at $680,747 over the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

