The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells $89,991.00 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $89,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,711. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nancy Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $83,350.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the fourth quarter valued at $1,652,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Gap by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Gap by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of The Gap by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

