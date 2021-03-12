The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Posts Earnings Results

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%.

XONE stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,037. The company has a market cap of $631.25 million, a PE ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

