The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $384.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $351.00 to $384.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.69.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $376.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $401.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $175,360,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 249,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 59.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 225,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 30.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,799,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

