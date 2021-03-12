The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $384.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $351.00 to $384.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.
COO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.69.
Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $376.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $401.92.
In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $175,360,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 249,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 59.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 225,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 30.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,799,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders
Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.