The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,940,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228,230 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of The Coca-Cola worth $2,683,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.87. 160,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,797,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $219.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

