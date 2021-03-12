The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.24 EPS

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.