The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 949.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

