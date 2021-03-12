The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.96

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 4106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

