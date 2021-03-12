The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.36. 1,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,409. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $33.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

