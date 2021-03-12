The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,141 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $17,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

SCHW stock opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $5,146,183.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock valued at $95,957,475 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

