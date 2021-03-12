The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Shares of The Buckle stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85.

In related news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $105,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,898. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $241,629 over the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after buying an additional 781,060 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,782,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,063,000 after buying an additional 213,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after buying an additional 25,199 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 767,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

