The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lifted by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded up $9.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $254.91. 570,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,594,985. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $246.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.68 and its 200-day moving average is $193.42.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.