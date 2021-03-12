The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded to Outperformer at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,961. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,168,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 557,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.