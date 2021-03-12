The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) CAO Sells $14,462.70 in Stock

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) CAO Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $14,462.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $353,913.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Aaron’s stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.32. 4,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,621. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $866.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

