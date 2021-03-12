The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) CAO Sells $14,462.70 in Stock

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) CAO Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $14,462.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $353,913.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
The Aaron’s stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.32. 4,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,621. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $866.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73.
The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
About The Aaron’s
The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.
