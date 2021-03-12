Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on THLLY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Thales stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Thales has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

