TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.64

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 657081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $228,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Insiders have sold 34,940 shares of company stock valued at $688,522 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TFS Financial by 862.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in TFS Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 232,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,773,000 after buying an additional 104,265 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

