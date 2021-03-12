TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Price Up 6.1%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 2,558,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,250,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

TTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $351.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 46.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 56,466 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.