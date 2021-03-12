Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Insider Sells $362,403.72 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $362,403.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $699.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $772.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.96. The company has a market cap of $671.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,404.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

