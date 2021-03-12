Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Insider Sells $362,403.72 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $362,403.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ TSLA opened at $699.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $772.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.96. The company has a market cap of $671.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,404.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
