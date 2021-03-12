Tervita (TSE:TEV) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Tervita (TSE:TEV) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.50. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tervita’s FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

TEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tervita from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tervita has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.34.

Get Tervita alerts:

Shares of TEV stock opened at C$5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. Tervita has a 52-week low of C$1.69 and a 52-week high of C$6.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$647.67 million and a PE ratio of -14.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.75.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tervita will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.