TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the February 11th total of 481,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,023,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TerrAscend from $12.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TerrAscend from $11.75 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Clarus Securities increased their target price on TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TerrAscend in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS TRSSF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 684,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

