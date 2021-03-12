Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $158.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.71.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,529. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares in the company, valued at $39,555,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 97,008 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,857,000 after purchasing an additional 363,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $163,283,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.