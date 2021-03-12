Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Sells $2,116,179.35 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,529. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 581.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

