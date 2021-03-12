Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tennant Company is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant’s global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, MN; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Uden, The Netherlands; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. “

NYSE TNC traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.72. 1,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,498. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $304,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,085 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,415 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the third quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 38.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

