Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NYSE:GIM opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 64,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $351,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,820,871 shares of company stock worth $21,164,736. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.