Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 8.25 (LON:TMPL)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (LON:TMPL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TMPL opened at GBX 1,123.58 ($14.68) on Wednesday. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,141.67 ($14.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 13.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 977.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 858.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £751.37 million and a P/E ratio of 3.43.
About Temple Bar Investment Trust
Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.