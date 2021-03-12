Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Up 13.8%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) rose 13.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 13,629,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 17,336,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $981.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $4,471,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,440 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at about $903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 492,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 440,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.