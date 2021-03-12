Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1707 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.03. 2,598,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

