Teledyne Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 386 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 642% compared to the average volume of 52 call options.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

NYSE:TDY traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,805. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $413.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $384.47 and a 200-day moving average of $358.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

