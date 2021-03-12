Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TLTZY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $799.80 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.