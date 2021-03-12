Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $762,944.70 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 4,165 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $762,944.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TDOC opened at $198.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

