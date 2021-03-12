Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) in a research report released on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $462.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

