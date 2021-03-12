Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Teck Resources has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

TECK opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays cut shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

