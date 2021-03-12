Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 116,219 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $23,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,830 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,291,000 after purchasing an additional 61,264 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,682,000 after purchasing an additional 436,158 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 952,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $93.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

