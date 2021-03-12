Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cummins were worth $16,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after buying an additional 381,280 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,301,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after purchasing an additional 237,406 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $266.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.56. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $273.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.24.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

