TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $156.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.93.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,342. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.10. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $135.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

