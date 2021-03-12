TD Securities Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$28.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TOU. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating and issued a C$28.00 price target (up from C$25.00) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.18.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOU traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,844. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.52. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$27.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,948.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,756,337 shares in the company, valued at C$145,265,003.93. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $406,840.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.