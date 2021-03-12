TD Securities Raises Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to $105.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LIMAF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Linamar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Linamar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Linamar from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.60.

Get Linamar alerts:

OTCMKTS:LIMAF traded up $9.03 on Thursday, hitting $70.72. 16,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.