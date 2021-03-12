TD Securities Raises Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$41.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LIF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.43.

LIF opened at C$39.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.89. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$13.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.83%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

