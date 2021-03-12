TD Securities Raises Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Price Target to $3.00

Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from $2.75 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Geodrill in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS GDLLF opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Geodrill has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

