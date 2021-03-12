TD Securities Increases Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to $145.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Shares of Premium Brands stock remained flat at $$87.96 during trading on Friday. 60 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $88.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.44.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

