TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TCRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,305. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $923.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). As a group, equities analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,526,000 after acquiring an additional 496,950 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,680,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,384,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,764,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,312,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

